Sourav Ganguly picks wicketkeeper between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan for India's Asia Cup squad

As India gear up for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup, the anticipation around the squad is getting quite an attention. While the date to announce the provisional squad for the World Cup is September 5, India will be naming their Asia Cup squad on August 21.

The main conundrum India selectors face is the wicketkeeper. Ever since Rishabh Pant got injured in a horrific car crash in December last year, the place has acted as a musical chair between KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. While Rahul is the better batsman among all three, Kishan is closest to Pant in terms of style and aggression.

Talking about the conundrum, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly thinks that India should go with Kishan as their wicketkeeper-batsman.

"Pant is the best wicketkeeper in the country, but you can see Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (depending on his fitness); these two will be right up in Rohit's and Rahul's minds. I like Ishan Kishan because he just opens up the game for any team. I am sure Dravid will keep him in his plans," Ganguly said at a recent event.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, speaking to Star Sport a while back, had also said that giving Rahul both responsibilities (batting and keeping) in a tournament like Asia Cup is a 'no-no.'

"See when you're talking of a player (KL Rahul) who's not played and is recovering from injury. To think of him in the XI of the Asia Cup, you're asking a little too much of the player himself. And then you're talking about keeping. When a guy comes from an injury, the range of movement and things of that sort, so that's a no-no," Shastri had explained.

The Asia Cup starts August 30 with India playing its first match on September 2 against Pakistan. The World Cup is, however, a bit away with the scheduled date being October 5.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE