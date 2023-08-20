I don't think about selection, I am in good space in my life: Ravi Ashwin on not being in India's plan for CWC

Ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin does not regret not being part of India’s plan for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023, starting October 5. A Test veteran Ashwin last featured for India in an ODI in January 2022, and with selectors almost confirming the provisional squad for the two mega events – Asia Cup and CWC 2023, chances of him getting a final run in this format looks bleak.

From 2011 to 2017, Ashwin featured in almost all major ICC events for India, but following a mediocre run in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final, selectors overlooked him. Though he returned to play the previous two T20 World Cups in the UAE and Australia, respectively, selectors didn’t seem too impressed with his white-ball credentials, and as a result, he remained out of the scheme.

Speaking with Times of India (TOI), Ashwin said he has no regrets about not being in the core plans for the World Cup later this year and that he has stopped thinking about it in the first place. Explaining he is in a happy space in terms of his life and where his cricket career stands, Ashwin said he stopped thinking about things that were not in his hand.

"I don't think like that, because the selection of the team is not my job. I had decided long back that I would not think about stuff that is not in my hand. I am honestly in a very good space in terms of life and my cricket and I try to keep negativity away from my thought process," Ashwin told TOI.

Ashwin added he is not likely to be around for the marquee event, but India’s most successful off-spinner in Tests still wishes to see the home lift trophy.

"I live for the day, and I have no unfinished business. But it's true that I would love to see India winning the World Cup again, even if I am not playing," Ashwin added.

BCCI set to name Asia Cup squad on August 21

Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will name the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. While the focus would remain on returning pair of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, selectors will have to take some crucial calls regarding the backup player for the number four slot and India’s pacers and spinners for the six-team tournament starting August 30.

Meanwhile, with no off-spinner available for selection for the CWC (given Washington Sundar will be busy with Asian Games), there is an outside chance the selectors might pick Ravi Ashwin to fill the spot.