He can play all formats, his basics are so correct: Kiran More on ‘future India captain’ Ruturaj Gaikwad

Former Indian selector Kiran More sees a future captain in Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The right-handed batter was among the runs during the first T20I against Ireland, and More, who has followed Gaikwad’s game for some time now, feels he clicks all the boxes and cannot wait for him to break into the Test side. Following the ongoing Ireland series, Gaikwad will lead the second-string Indian Men’s Team in the Asian Games, starting September 23 in China.

The vice-captain for this series Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 19 off 16 balls, helping India stay ahead of the par score that saw them winning the rain-hit 1st T20I by eight wickets. The star CSK opener has played just white-ball cricket so far, but More thinks it’s about time before two youngsters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gaikwad, will open for India in Tests.

The former keeper-batter said Gaikwad comes across as someone with a solid temperament, and having played under the leadership of MS Dhoni in the IPL, he must have learned a lot.

"I'm waiting for his (Gaikwad) Test debut. Both (Gaikwad and Jaiswal) are outstanding players. Ruturaj can play all formats, his basics are so correct. He can be the future captain of India as well. He has got a great temperament. He plays under MS Dhoni, so he must have learned things about handling the team and handling the situations. He's a quality player, and I'm waiting for him to make his Test debut," More said while speaking to Jio Cinema.

Karim backs Gaikwad to fight for a place across formats

Gaikwad is yet to cement his place in India’s white-ball side, and given so much competition for the opener’s spot in the red-ball format too, former Indian selector Saba Karim also thinks Gaikwad will find it hard to first get into the Test side and then try to retain his place.

While the right-handed Gaikwad has just one fifty to his name in ten T20Is played, he averages over 40 in First-Class Cricket and around 60 in List- Games.

"Yashasvi scored a hundred on his Test debut, then smashed a half-century during the T20I series against West Indies as well. Things are not easy for him, because there are several cricketers waiting for Ruturaj Gaikwad to fail so they can get a look-in. This is when your character has to come out, can you take that pressure? That is why this is a phase where he has to rely on his ability and try to put a big score," Karim opined.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad will be in action during the second T20I, starting on Sunday in Dublin.