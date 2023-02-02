SIX vs HEA live streaming for free: how to Watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match live on your Mobile, TV

SIX vs HEA live streaming for free: The final playoff match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will be played between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat on Thursday, February 2. The venue of the match is The Sydney Cricket Ground. The winner of this playoff game will face the Perth Scorchers in the grand finale slated to be played on February 4. The Sixers lost to the Perth Scorchers in their most recent game, but they still have a chance to go to the tournament final. Prior to their seven-wicket loss to the Scorchers, the Sixers enjoyed an incredible run in the later part of the season, and they won five straight league games.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, experienced a late comeback, in the second half of the season. On a challenging journey to this game, they were able to defeat Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades. The Heats performed when it meant the most, despite finishing fifth after the league stages. They are now just one game away from competing in the BBL 2022–23 final match. It must be noted that Brisbane Heat is playing without its three most crucial players in today’s match: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw. The triad will be absent because of Australia's Test Tour of India. For the same reason, Steve Smith too won’t be available for the Sixers.

How to watch the SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) match live? Live streaming and broadcast

In India, all the rights for telecasting live BBL cricket matches have been bagged by Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) playing XI

Sydney Sixers (SIX) Possible Playing 11

1.Josh Philippe(WK), 2. Daniel Hughes, 3. Kurtis Patterson, 4. Moises Henriques(C), 5. Jordan Silk, 6. Hayden Kerr, 7. Daniel Christian, 8. Sean Abbott, 9. Ben Dwarshuis, 10. Steve O'Keefe, 11. Izharullahq Naveed

Brisbane Heat (HEA) Possible Playing 11

1. Josh Brown-I, 2. Sam Heazlett, 3. Nathan McSweeney, 4. Ross Whiteley, 5. Sam Hain, 6. Jimmy Peirson(WK), 7. Michael Neser, 8. James Bazley, 9. Spencer Johnson, 10. Xavier Bartlett, 11. Matthew Kuhnemann

SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) full squad

Sydney Sixers (SIX) Squad

Josh Philippe(WK), Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(C), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Izharullahq Naveed, Josh Kann, Steven Smith, James Vince, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Shaw(WK), Chris Jordan, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Mickey Edwards, Nathan Lyon, Naveen-ul-Haq

Brisbane Heat (HEA) Squad