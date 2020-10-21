Siraj, Gurkeerat lead RCB's eight-wicket rout of Kolkata in IPL 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gain an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj led the way with figures of 3/8 as RCB strangled KKR to 84/8 in their 20 overs. They chased down the target with a whopping 39 balls to spare.

Siraj bowled two successive maiden overs - the first ever in the IPL - of his four to keep Kolkata down to this season's lowest score of 84 for eight in Abu Dhabi.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who made 18, and Gurkeerat Singh, 21 not out, took Bangalore home in 13.3 overs as the side went level on 14 points with table toppers Delhi Capitals.

After electing to bat first, KKR had the worst start possible as the side lost three wickets with just three runs on the board. Chris Morris bowled the first over for RCB and just gave three runs off it.

Mohammed Siraj came to bowl the second over and changed the momentum of the game as he scalped Rahul Tripathi (1) and Nitish Rana (0) and his over finished as a double-wicket maiden.

Along the course of this match, Siraj also became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an IPL game.KKR was left reeling at 14-4 and it was left up to Eoin Morgan to help the side gain a respectable total.

However, the KKR skipper did not find any support at the other end as Dinesh Karthik (4) and Pat Cummins (4) also disappointed with the bat. Morgan played a knock of 30 runs but his innings was cut short by Washington Sundar in the 16th over. Lockie Ferguson scored 19 runs while Kuldeep Yadav played a knock of 12-run before getting run out on the last ball of the innings.

In the end, KKR were restricted to 84/8 in their 20 overs. For RCB, Siraj returned with the figures of 3-8 while Chahal clinched two wickets.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 85/2 (Devdutt Padikkal 25, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 21*, Lockie Ferguson 1-17) defeat Kolkata Knight Riders 84/8 (Eoin Morgan 30, Lockie Ferguson 19, Mohammad Siraj 3-8) by eight wickets.

(With inputs from agencies)