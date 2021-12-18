Seamers are our strength, they give India hope of first series win in South Africa, says Cheteshwar Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara believes his team can win a historic first test series in South Africa, thanks to their formidable fast bowling attack on the lively Highveld pitches where the first two of three tests will be played.

India is coming off from a home victory over New Zealand, while South Africa hasn't played red ball cricket since June ahead of the first test, which begins on December 26 in Pretoria.

"We have played a couple of tests in India, so most of the guys are in touch," Pujara said on Saturday to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

ALSO READ: BCCI announces appointment of various committees at the 90th Annual General Meeting

"There is enough time for us to prepare and the guys are really looking forward to these tests. It is the best chance for us to finally win a series in South Africa."

Pujara feels that the growing influence of India's fast bowling attack, which has contributed to recent success overseas, gives them confidence that they can beat the home team on what are typically seamer-friendly South African pitches.

"Our fast bowlers have been the difference between the sides overall when we have played abroad. If you look at the Australia and England series, we have done exceptionally well as a bowling unit."

"Our fast bowlers are our strength (in South Africa) and I hope they can utilise the conditions and give us 20 wickets in each test match."

ALSO READ: KL Rahul to be India's vice-captain for South Africa Test series in Rohit Sharma's absence - Report

South Africa may be undercooked, with a lot of their key players having not played first-class cricket since their series victory in the West Indies in June, but Pujara believes India should focus on what they do well and not worry about the opposition's problems.

"We would not think too much about whether we have the upper hand or not. We will try and stick to our game-plan and our processes, and the things we need to do to be successful in South Africa."