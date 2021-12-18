KL Rahul to be India's vice-captain for South Africa Test series in Rohit Sharma's absence - Report

KL Rahul is all set to be appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The Indian team is currently in South Africa for a three-match Test rubber followed by as many ODIs. The Test series is scheduled to get underway from December 26 with the first Test in Centurion.

Rohit Sharma had replaced struggling Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain of the Test team ahead of the South Africa series, however, he will not be in action due to an injury. Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during training last week and has been ruled out of the Test series. He is likely to return to lead the team in ODIs.

Rahul, who has been appointed as the vice-captain in limited-overs formats as well, will now act as Kohli's deputy in the Test series. The star batter is seen as one of the future captaincy prospects of the Indian team and has also been captaining in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last two seasons now.

"Yes, with Rohit missing, KL Rahul would be the vice-captain," a source told ANI.

Rohit, on the other hand, is currently training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he is working on his recovery. If he manages to recover fully, the Hitman will be joining the Indian squad before the start of the ODI series against South Africa.

Also Read: Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar to be named most-admired sportsperson in the world

Meanwhile, Rahane is all set to be under the scanner in the upcoming Test series against South Africa considering his struggles with the bat recently. The senior batter has been far from his best in the longest format over the last couple of years and his spot in the team remains under threat if he fails to spark a turnaround in South Africa.

The Indian team had their first training session in Centurion on Friday after landing in South Africa and were seen enjoying some football with head coach Rahul Dravid overseeing the proceedings.