BCCI announces appointment of various committees at the 90th Annual General Meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the appointment of various committees following the 90th AGM of the BCCI held earlier this month.

It was at the 90th Annual General Meeting that BCCI announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee, and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.

Tours, Fixtures, and Technical Committee consists of Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal, Raghuram Bhat, Prabir Chakrabarty, and Hari Narayan Pujari.

The senior Tournament Committee has Vishal Jagota, Vikas Katyal, Rajesh Garsondia, Surendra Shewale, and Lalrothuama.

The Umpires Committee will have Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan, and Sudhir Asnani.Differently-Abled Cricket Committee consists of Ravikant Chauhan, Sumit Jain, and Mahantesh Kivadasannavar.