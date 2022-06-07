Sarfaraz Khan achieves historic feat with brilliant 153 run-knock for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy quarter-final

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan continued his fine form with the bat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2021-22 quarter-final against Uttarakhand. The explosive right-hander has been in enjoying a purple patch in domestic cricket over the last couple of seasons and has been absolutely unstoppable for Mumbai. The right-hander slammed a brilliant knock of 153 runs to set the stage for a big total for Mumbai in their first innings against Uttarakhand at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur on Tuesday (June 07).

Sarfaraz was in top-notch form for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season where he amassed a staggering 928 runs in just six matches at an average of 154.66. He continued his purple patch as the premier domestic competition began last year after a long delay due to COVID-19.

The hard-hitting right-hander, who is known for his explosive stroke-making, started off his campaign with a mammoth 275-run knock against Saurashtra before carrying on his fine form throughout the league stage to help Mumbai reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer aims to surpass Rohit Sharma in elite list as India gear up for South Africa T20I series

Sarfaraz was unstoppable as Mumbai locked horns with Uttarakhand in their first knockout game of the season. He brought up his seventh first-class hundred en route to a stunning 153 off 205 balls laced with 14 fours and 4 sixes. He added a huge 267-run stand for the 4th wicket double centurion Suved Parkar (239) to help Mumbai cross the 500-run mark comfortably in their first innings.

Sarfaraz Khan achieves historic feat:

With his 153-run knock, Sarfaraz achieved a historic feat as he became the first batter in the history of the Ranji Trophy to score in excess of 150 runs in his first seven centuries in the tournament. He is the only batter whose first seven centuries have all been scores of more than 150 runs.

Also Read: 'I thought 'dad should've been here': Md Siraj recalls memorable Test debut at the MCG

He has so far managed to amass an impressive 704 runs in just four matches this season, including three hundreds. He is averaging over 80 in his first-class career at present but is yet to receive his maiden Test call-up for India despite his stellar show with the willow.

The youngster will be hopeful of continuing his terrific run if Mumbai manages to make it to the semi-finals and then the final of the season. Sarfaraz's form with the bat will remain the key to his side's success in the tournament.