Sanju Samson - don't waste your chance: Former Indian opener urges star batter to score big in WI T20Is

Former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has urged Sanju Samson to make the most of his chances in Team India's ongoing five T20Is versus West Indies, in the Caribbean island. Samson, after an impressive 41-ball 51 in the ODI series decider, has not managed to come up with any significant contribution batting lower down the order in the T20I series. So far, he has managed only a solitary fifty in 19 T20I innings and, hence, he needs to step up to cement his spot in the shortest format of the game. Given that the 2024 T20 World Cup will be held in West Indies and USA, the ongoing five T20Is is an ideal series for him to perform or perish.

After Samson's ordinary runs in the opening two games, where he managed 12 (12) and 7 (7), former Indian batter Chopra told on his Youtube channel, "Sanju Samson - don't waste your chance. If you waste your chance, you will remember it later. It is not that if Ishan Kishan goes from the top, Sanju cannot go from below. Both can go and Jitesh Sharma can come."

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper has been in and out for the national side ever since his international debut in 2015. While in the recent years, he is easily among the top 20 players of the country, Samson has failed to make the cut in the playing XI on most occasions, during the presence of India's white-ball regulars. Hence, the upcoming months hold great significance for him with the ODI World Cup only few months away, to be held in India in October-November, and the T20 World Cup slated to take place early next year.

Thus, some consistent performances can certainly help Samson's case going forward. For now, he will be eager to turn the tides in the ongoing T20Is versus Rovman Powell-led West Indies. At present, India trail the home side 0-2 and have to win the third match, on Tuesday (August 08) in Guyana, to keep the series alive.

