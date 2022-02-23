Samson has shot-making ability needed in Australia, he is in consideration for T20 WC 2022: Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday (February 23) said Sanju Samson is definitely in consideration in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The talented wicket-keeper batter, who has failed to cement his spot in the Indian team despite being handed several opportunities in the past, has been included in India's T20 squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka at home.

The T20I series between the two sides is all set to get underway in Lucknow from February 24 (Thursday). In the absence of the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, Samson is expected to bat in the middle-order and might also keep wickets for India in the series against Sri Lanka.

Captin Rohit lauded Samson for his skills and talent and said he has always managed to play knocks which have left fans on the moon. The Hitman believes Samson has the talent but needs to utilise it in a better manner to play regularly for the Indian team and cement his spot in the side.

“Speaking of Samson, I think you know that guy has got talent man. Whenever we have seen him bat in IPL and all of that, he has just produced an innings where everyone goes over the moon watching that inning,” Rohit said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“He has got the skill-set to succeed. Now that is the whole point about this sport, a lot of people have skill-set, have talent, but it is how you utilise them is the most critical part and I think, it is up to Sanju to understand how he wants to utilise the talent and how he can maximise it," he added.

While many believe Samson is not in India's plans as far as the T20 World Cup 2022 in concerned, Rohit explained how the wicket-keeper batter's ability to play big shots makes him a valuable asset for the team in Australia.

The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played Down Under where big-hitters will play a huge role in their team's success. Rohit lauded Samson for his stroke play and praised him for his backfoot shots.

“I hope we give him that confidence when he gets playing for us, and whenever he gets an opportunity I hope he understands that and definitely he is under consideration, which is why he is part of this team," said Rohit.

“His back-foot play is superb, some of the shots you must have seen during the IPL, the pick-up pull, the cut shots, standing and delivering over bowler’s head.

“Those kinds of shots are not easy to play and I believe when we go to Australia, you need those kind of shot-making ability and Samson does has it in him. I just hope that he utilises his potential to the maximum,” he added.