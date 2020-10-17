RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Rajasthan vs Bangalore match online?

Rajasthan Royals are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. While RR are lying seventh in the points table with six points, RCB are third in the standings with 10 points to their name.

Talking about the head-to-head matches between RR and RCB, the former have won 10 matches whereas RCB have been victorious in nine occasions. In the UAE, both RR and RCB are locked with one win each against each other. However, in last five matches, RR have won thrice while RCB have won twice with a game ending in no-result.

RR vs RCB - Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Steve Smith - We are batting. Day game, better to bat first. Same team for us. We have got a good mix with Stokes back, we did a lot of things right in the last game. The wickets are slowing up, one reason for batting first

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

