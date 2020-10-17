IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Preview: Battle for playoffs gains pace as Royals take on Kohli and Co.

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues in full flow. While RR have six points to their name after eight IPL 2020 matches, RCB are third in the table with 10 points under their belt after as many games.

The IPL 2020 points table would certainly pick up pace if RR manage to defeat RCB in Dubai on Saturday. However, it won’t be an easy task given the contrasting form both the teams are undergoing right now. But with RCB losing their last encounter in IPL 2020, RR would hope to inflict another defeat and regain momentum in the IPL 2020 playoff race.

RR vs RCB - head-to-head:

Talking about the head-to-head matches between RR and RCB, the former have won 10 matches whereas RCB have been victorious in nine occasions. In the UAE, both RR and RCB are locked with one win each against each other. However, in last five matches, RR have won thrice while RCB have won twice with a game ending in no-result.

Given the slowish pitch conditions and longer boundaries in Dubai, a score of around 170 is seen as competitive.

RR vs RCB - Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, AB de Villiers(w), Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Gurkeerat Singh Mann



