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Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026: Full fixtures, venues, dates, squad breakdown & key insights

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 20:38 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 20:38 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026: Full fixtures, venues, dates, squad breakdown & key insights

Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026: Full fixtures, venues, dates, squad breakdown & key insights Photograph: (AFP)

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Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) will kick start their Indian Premier League (IPL) defense on Saturday (Mar 28) as they face SRH in the opening fixture. RCB’s first away fixture of the season will be against RR when they take on the 2008 champions in Guwahati on April 10.

Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) will kick start their Indian Premier League (IPL) defense on Saturday (Mar 28) as they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening fixture. However, the team will now have to draw plans for the future as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed fixtures for the rest of the season, having earlier done so for the first phase. So here is a detailed look at the fixtures for RCB and why this season is epic for them.

RCB full IPL 2026 schedule

The defending champions, as mentioned, will start their title defense on Saturday at home at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB’s first away fixture of the season will be against Rajasthan Royals when they take on the 2008 champions in Guwahati on April 10. However, the biggest game of the season for RCB will be the fixture against the Mumbai Indians, first on April 12 in Mumbai and then on May 10 in Raipur. RCB, for the first time, will play two fixtures at an adopted home when they are in Raipur for fixtures against the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2026 Full Schedule – Match List

HomeAwayVenueDate
Royal Challengers BengaluruSunrisers HyderabadBengaluru28/03/2026
Royal Challengers BengaluruChennai Super KingsBengaluru5/04/2026
Rajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BengaluruGuwahati10/04/2026
Mumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BengaluruMumbai12/04/2026
Royal Challengers BengaluruLucknow Super GiantsBengaluru15/04/2026
Royal Challengers BengaluruDelhi CapitalsBengaluru18/04/2026
Royal Challengers BengaluruGujarat TitansBengaluru24/04/2026
Delhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers BengaluruDelhi27/04/2026
Gujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BengaluruAhmedabad30/04/2026
Lucknow Super GiantsRoyal Challengers BengaluruLucknow07/05/2026
Royal Challengers BengaluruMumbai IndiansRaipur10/05/2026
Royal Challengers BengaluruKolkata Knight RidersRaipur13/05/2026
Punjab KingsRoyal Challengers BengaluruDharamsala17/05/2026
Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BengaluruHyderabad22/05/2026

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru full IPL 2026 squad

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

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