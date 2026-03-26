/Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026: Full fixtures, venues, dates, squad breakdown & key insights

Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) will kick start their Indian Premier League (IPL) defense on Saturday (Mar 28) as they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening fixture. However, the team will now have to draw plans for the future as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed fixtures for the rest of the season, having earlier done so for the first phase. So here is a detailed look at the fixtures for RCB and why this season is epic for them.

RCB full IPL 2026 schedule

The defending champions, as mentioned, will start their title defense on Saturday at home at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB’s first away fixture of the season will be against Rajasthan Royals when they take on the 2008 champions in Guwahati on April 10. However, the biggest game of the season for RCB will be the fixture against the Mumbai Indians, first on April 12 in Mumbai and then on May 10 in Raipur. RCB, for the first time, will play two fixtures at an adopted home when they are in Raipur for fixtures against the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders.