After the BCCI released the IPL 2026 final league match schedule on Thursday (Mar 26), the fans wonder who and where the former five-time winners, Mumbai Indians (MI), will play against. Check out MI’s full first-phase schedule, opponents and venues.
While the Mumbai Indians will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) only once across 14 matches, they will take on the Punjab Kings twice. MI’s only match against Delhi is an away clash on Saturday (Apr 4) evening. Against Punjab, MI will first host them (Apr 14) before travelling to Dharamsala (May 14) for an away clash.
Unlike against Delhi, Mumbai will face Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals twice each during the league stage. While they first host KKR (March 29) before travelling to the Eden Garden for the return leg (May 20), their two scheduled matches against the Royals are on April 7 (Guwahati) and May 10 (Mumbai).
Mumbai will take on the defending IPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), once each. While they host the RCB in the marquee home game on April 12, Pandya-led MI will travel to Ahmedabad on April 20 to face the Gujarat Titans.
Mumbai Indians will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) only once in the league stage on April 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. Even against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), MI will face them only once, again at home on May 4.
Mumbai and Chennai, the two most successful teams in the IPL, will face off twice in the league stage, a game each at each other’s home venue. While at the Wankhede, their first face-off of IPL 2026 will take place on April 23, Mumbai will travel to Chennai for the return leg on May 2.