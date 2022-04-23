Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to continue their winning run in the ongoing IPL 2022 on Saturday when they lock horns in match no.36 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The two teams have had a similar start to their campaign so far and have been enjoying a decent run this season.

While Faf du Plessis-led RCB have so far managed ten points with five wins and two losses this season, SRH have won their last four games on the trot after losing their first two matches in a row. SRH's revival started with a comprehensive win over CSK followed by victories against Gujarat Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

While RCB batting faltered in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants, skipper Faf du Plessis turned out to be the lone saviour after a top-order collapse. Du Plessis slammed a brilliant 96 to help his side a match-winning total as they won the game comfortably. Du Plessis' form was under the scanner after his half-century in the first game.

But the RCB skipper responded to his critics in style with a tremendous knock against LSG. RCB will, however, hope for a similar revival in form for Virat Kohli and young opener Anuj Rawat. Du Plessis & Co. will also hope their bowlers can fire all cylinders against SRH.

SRH on the other hand, have seemed to find the winning momentum with four back-to-back wins as their bowling has been outclassing opposition batters one game after another. The likes of Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natrajan among others have been excellent so far with the ball.

Also Read:

Here is all you need to know about the RCB vs SRH clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have an edge over RCB when it comes to the head to head record between the two teams in IPL. SRH have won eleven and lost eight matches against RCB in the IPL over the years.

Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle-order (3-6) have the best average among all teams in the IPL 2022 so far. SRH's middle-order has averaged 58.89 this season with the pair of Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran doing well.

Trivia

Virat Kohli has now bagged a duck twice this season and will be hoping to spark a turnaround with the nat when he walks out to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Also Read: Can on-field umpires check waist-height no-balls with 3rd umpire? Here's what IPL rules say

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

