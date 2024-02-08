Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Check predicted lineup and team news for Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final match

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Al Nassr and Al Hilal, two of the most prominent football clubs in Saudi Arabia, will compete in the final match of the Riyadh Season Cup.

This game is the last friendly match during the mid-season break before the teams return to regular competition. Both teams have been in excellent form, winning their past five clashes. Thus, it will be an exciting game.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Al Nassr squad, and his presence will undoubtedly boost the team's morale. However, it remains to be seen if he can lead his team to victory over their arch-rivals.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, will be confident heading into the fixture. They won their previous encounter convincingly, defeating Al Nassr 3-0. Aleksander Mitrovic, the Serbian footballer, was the standout performer on the day, scoring twice.

Al-Hilal are currently at the top of the table with 15 league games remaining in the Saudi Pro League. After their loss to Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr has been unbeaten in seven games, including six consecutive victories where they scored 27 goals. Luis Castro's men are in a buoyant mood as they enter Thursday's contest after thumping Inter Miami 6-0 in their most recent game last week.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Predicted Lineups

Al Hilal predicted lineup: (4-2-3-1) Bono; Al Shahrani, Al Dawsari, Koulibaly, Lodi; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves; Michael, Al-Hamdan, Malcom; Mitrovic

Al Nassr predicted lineup: (4-2-3-1) Abdullah; Boushal, Alamri, Laporte, Telles; Al Sulaiheem, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Team News

Al Hilal has received a significant boost as they prepare to play against Al Nassr. The team will welcome back Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Kharim Diaw, all of whom have returned from international duty. Salman Al-Faraj is also available for selection, but there is a possibility that he might be excluded from the team as the Saudi Arabian FA is currently investigating him for leaving the national camp without permission.

Luis Castro, the Al Hilal coach, should have all his players available for selection. However, there are doubts about Sultan Al-Ghannam's availability as he is facing a similar fate to Salman Al-Faraj. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has completely recovered and will be playing for his side. Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane is also back from international duty and will be ready for selection.