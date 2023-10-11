Rohit Sharma becomes joint-fastest to 1k runs in ODI World Cup history during India-Afghanistan clash

On Wednesday (Oct 11), Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the joint-fastest to 1,000 runs in ODI World Cup history during his side's clash versus Afghanistan in the ongoing 2023 edition. Chasing 273 versus the Afghans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Rohit started off on a positive note with a flurry of boundaries to get to the feat. He, thus, joins David Warner at the top to get to the 1k-run club in just 19 innings.

Least innings to 1,000 runs in World Cups

19 - David Warner

19 - Rohit Sharma

20 - Sachin Tendulkar

20 - AB de Villiers

21 - Sir Vivian Richards

21 - Sourav Ganguly

As many as three Indian batters are in the top six in the elite club. Talking about Rohit, he has had a memorable run in the 50-over World Cup. He missed out on being a part of MS Dhoni-led India's victorious campaign in the 2011 edition, played a handy part with the bat in the 2015 edition (where India lost in the semi-finals) before coming to his own in the last edition, in England and Wales.

In 2019, Rohit ended the ODI World Cup -- with India out in the semis -- with 648 runs including five centuries. Overall, he has six centuries in the ODI WC history.

Talking about the India-Afghanistan clash, this is both sides' second outing in the ten-team tournament in India. India lost the toss and were asked to bowl first. At 63/3, India were on top of Afghanistan before captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62) propelled the Afghans to a challenging 272 for 8.

In reply, India have started on a brilliant note courtesy of Rohit. The home side is looking to make it two wins in a row in the competition after beating Australia by six wickets in Chennai on Sunday (Oct 8).

