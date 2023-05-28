Revealed - IPL 2023 Prize Money: Here's how much the winner and runners-up will take home

As we inch closer to the start of the IPL 2023 final between defending champions Gujarat Titans and former five-time winners Chennai Super Kings, let’s look at how much the winner and the runners-up will earn and what is the sum that Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will pocket, alongside much more.

With a total amount of nearly INR 46.5 crores to distribute from, the finalists, the top four teams alongside the Orange and Purple cap holders and much more will receive cash prizes.

After the end of group stages, four teams that qualified for the IPL 2023 Playoffs were, ranking-wise - Gujarat Titans (1st), Chennai Super Kings (2nd), Lucknow Super Giants (3rd) and Mumbai Indians (4th). While LSG and MI got knocked out in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, respectively, CSK and GT advanced to the finals.

Meanwhile, whosoever among the two – Chennai and Gujarat, will win the IPL 2023 – that team will bag a whopping INR 20 crores as a cash prize, while the team that comes second will earn INR 13 crores. The fourth-placed Lucknow will earn INR 6.5 crores, whereas, the former five-time winners Mumbai, who stood third this time, will pocket INR 7 crores.

On the other hand, the Orange and Purple cap holders will each earn an amount of INR 15 lakhs, while IPL’s emerging Player of the Tournament will earn INR 20 lakhs. The Most Valuable Player of the Season will receive the prize money of INR 12 lakhs, while each of the winners of Power Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season and Game Changer of the Season will be awarded INR 15 lakhs.

Other than this, six add-on awards (INR 1 lakh each) were up for grabs during the league stages. All set for IPL 2023 Final Two most successful and balanced teams this season have made the summit clash. While Gujarat, the newcomers, continue to impress with their amazing style of play, which is simple yet effective, MS Dhoni’s Chennai has a lot riding on its back heading into the IPL 2023 final.

Following Qualifier 1, where Chennai beat Gujarat by 15 runs, they directly reached the final. GT, however, had to beat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to book their ticket.

The high-octane clash will begin shortly at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.