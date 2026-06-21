/Rejected at 14, factory worker at 17, World Cup hero at 29: Deniz Undav's incredible journey

Not long ago, Deniz Undav found himself at the center of public criticism from Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann. Today, the striker is emerging as one of Germany's most influential players at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Undav scored twice in Germany's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast, helping Die Mannschaft secure a place in the knockout rounds for the first time since their 2014 World Cup triumph. The 29-year-old has now recorded three goals and two assists in just two substitute appearances, matching Roger Milla's World Cup record from 1990 for the most goal involvements by a substitute in a tournament since 1966.

His current form is especially remarkable considering the uncertainty surrounding his place in Germany's squad earlier this year.

Following a late winner against Ghana in March, Undav publicly expressed his desire to become a regular starter for Germany. His comments prompted a sharp response from Nagelsmann, who suggested the forward was putting unnecessary pressure on himself. The Germany boss even remarked that Undav may not have scored had he started the match, although he later apologized for the comments. Since then, Undav has answered any doubts with his performances on the pitch.

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Now, after another match-winning contribution, he is firmly in contention for a starting role. His international record stands at nine goals in just 11 appearances. Asked whether Undav could start Germany's final group-stage match against Ecuador, Nagelsmann replied, “Yes, definitely.” The Germany coach added, "I said before we can talk a lot about the different approaches. Why should I ruin his flow? He came in twice and got goals twice."

Who is Deniz Undav?

Undav's story is one of persistence and determination. With his goals against Ivory Coast, he became the first German player since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to score in each of his first two World Cup appearances. However, reaching football's biggest stage was far from guaranteed. At the age of 14, Undav was released by Werder Bremen, who felt he was too small to succeed. Rather than give up, he continued chasing his dream.

Reflecting on that period, Undav said, “When Werder told me at 14 that I didn't have a future with them because I was too small, it broke my heart.” “But I did not abandon hope. I left the family home at 17 to sign for Havelse in the fourth division in Germany where I combined playing and training with working full-time, eight-hour days operating a laser machine in a factory.” "I got up around 4am, went to the factory, then I went to training and got back home around 8pm... before doing it all again the next day."

“I had to do that job for the money to live because I couldn't survive on the money from the football alone.”

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Undav's breakthrough moment

His breakthrough came after joining Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise in 2020. He played a key role in their promotion campaign before scoring 25 goals in Belgium's top division, earning a move to Brighton. Although he managed only five Premier League goals during the 2022-23 season, a loan spell at Stuttgart revitalized his career. The German club made the move permanent in 2024. Undav responded with a sensational 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign, scoring 19 goals and finishing second only to Harry Kane in the scoring charts. Those performances secured his place in Germany's World Cup squad.

Despite Nagelsmann favouring Kai Havertz as Germany's starting striker in victories over Curacao and Ivory Coast, Undav's impact off the bench has intensified calls for him to start. Discussing the striker's qualities, Nagelsmann said, “When the game opens up he is great moving around.” “I could say keep your flow and it's better you come in as the finisher. He really reached the highest point for the World Cup.” "I could have him in the starting line-up. Every player would love to start, but I think he is happy as it is now because he played an important role and we are happy with his performance."

“For Deniz it was clear, he gave us a lot in the last game when he was a sub. Deniz doesn't need to be prepared, he can jump in right away.” Undav's last start for Germany also showcased his quality, as he scored twice and provided an assist in a 4-0 friendly victory over Finland on May 31.