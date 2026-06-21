/Who is Eloy Room? The goalkeeper behind Curacao's historic point at FIFA World Cup 2026

As Ecuador striker Enner Valencia raced through on goal within the opening three minutes against Curacao, the outcome appeared inevitable. Ten yards from goal with only the goalkeeper to beat, Valencia looked certain to score. An early goal could have left World Cup debutants Curacao facing another difficult evening, much like their 7-1 defeat to Germany in their tournament opener. But goalkeeper Eloy Room had other ideas.

Reading Valencia’s intentions perfectly, the 37-year-old dived low to his left and pushed the shot around the post. It was a stunning save that immediately set the tone for the match. Over the next 90 minutes, Room delivered one of the greatest goalkeeping displays in World Cup history. Time and again, he denied Ecuador, frustrating their attackers and inspiring his teammates. By the final whistle, Curacao had secured a memorable 0-0 draw and claimed their first-ever World Cup point.

Room finished the match with 15 saves, equaling the World Cup record for the most saves made by a goalkeeper in a single match since records began in 1966, according to Opta. Only former USA goalkeeper Tim Howard had previously reached that figure during the 2014 World Cup against Belgium. However, Howard conceded twice in extra time, while Room kept a clean sheet. After the match, Room joked that Howard would have been "sweating at home" watching his performance and said he now "needs a statue in Curacao".

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BBC Sport pundit Martin Keown was full of praise for the veteran goalkeeper. "Take a bow, Room," added Keown on BBC One. "Absolutely magnificent. "The number of saves, you were almost getting a calculator out at the end of the game to count them up. "It just became a shopping list of saves. His reactions were first class. He seemed destined to keep a clean sheet all night."

The remarkable display delivered one of the biggest results in Curacao’s football history.

From qualification hero to World Cup star

Curacao’s journey to the World Cup was already a remarkable achievement, and Room played a key role in making it happen.

The Dutch-born goalkeeper produced a crucial save in a goalless draw against Jamaica in November, helping secure qualification for the tournament. Former Netherlands star Patrick Kluivert, who managed Curacao in 2015, convinced Room to represent the Caribbean nation through his family roots.

Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Room spent much of his career in Dutch football. He made more than 200 Eredivisie appearances, won the league title with PSV, lifted the Dutch Cup with Vitesse, and later moved to Major League Soccer with Columbus Crew. Room won the MLS Cup in 2020 and earned the league’s Save of the Season award before joining Miami FC.

Known for his love of padel, which he credits for sharpening his reflexes, Room had never made more than five saves in a league game for Miami FC this season.

Yet on football’s biggest stage, in front of 68,598 fans, he produced a performance for the ages, stopping Ecuador despite facing 27 shots and an expected goals (xG) figure of 3.05. "I still have to process myself," Room said. "The match is full of emotions. I knew it was going to be a tough match. "The first save, the tone was put in place, also for the team. It gave me confidence and I grew, we all grew, this was a team effort. "We've been fighting, fighting up to the last minute. Earning a point this way for Curacao is absolutely great."

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A historic night for Curacao

Curacao entered the tournament as the smallest nation ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup, with a population of approximately 156,000. Their opening match against Germany ended in a heavy defeat despite briefly drawing level, but their response against Ecuador showcased resilience, discipline, and determination. Ranked 82nd in the FIFA world rankings before the tournament, Curacao became just the third nation ranked 80th or lower to earn a point at a World Cup.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were among those in attendance to witness the historic result. Keown highlighted the significance of the achievement. "This evening is all about Curacao and what they've done, what they've achieved and that will feel like a victory for them," said Keown. "It's a foothold in world football. They didn't come here to just make up the numbers - that is an outstanding result for them."