/FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage explained: How teams qualify and who could face who

As the world's top footballers battle for a place in the latter stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans are facing a challenge of their own, understanding the tournament's expanded format and complex knockout-stage pathways. With 48 teams competing, new tiebreaker regulations, and matches spread across three host nations and four time zones, tracking potential knockout fixtures has become increasingly difficult. Adding to the complexity are the 495 possible combinations involving the eight third-placed teams that will advance to the last 32. To help supporters navigate the tournament, BBC Sport has introduced a predictor tool that updates live and illustrates the route from the group stage all the way to the final.

How do teams qualify for the knockout stage?

The World Cup group stage concludes over the next eight days. From the 48 participating nations, 16 teams will be eliminated, leaving 32 teams to contest the knockout rounds. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups automatically qualify for the last 32. Co-hosts Mexico and the United States have already secured their places after winning their opening two matches, ensuring strong home support remains engaged throughout the competition. Teams are primarily ranked by points earned. However, when nations finish level on points, a new set of tiebreakers comes into effect.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What are the tiebreakers?

Unlike previous FIFA tournaments where goal difference was the primary separator, the 2026 World Cup now prioritizes head-to-head results. Supporters of the system argue it offers a fairer comparison between evenly matched teams, while critics believe goal difference remains the simplest and most transparent method. If two teams are level on points, the team that won their head-to-head meeting will finish higher. When three or more teams are tied, FIFA creates a mini-league based solely on matches involving those teams.

Rankings are determined by:

Points earned among tied teams

Goal difference among tied teams

Goals scored among tied teams

If teams remain level, the following overall group-stage criteria apply:

Goal difference

Goals scored

If no separation can be found, FIFA's "Team Conduct Score (TCS)" is used.

What is the ‘Team Conduct Score (TCS)’?

The "Team Conduct Score (TCS)" measures disciplinary records throughout the tournament. Every team begins on zero points and receives deductions for cards shown to players and team officials:

Yellow card: -1

Red card for two yellow cards: -3

Straight red card: -4

Yellow card followed by a straight red card: -5

The team with the score closest to zero ranks higher. South Africa currently have the lowest TCS in the tournament at -12 after receiving two straight red cards and four yellow cards. Meanwhile, 14 teams have maintained a perfect disciplinary record and remain on zero. If teams are still level after all criteria, FIFA's June world rankings will determine the final order.

Netherlands vs Sweden Photograph: (WION)

How do third-placed teams advance?

The same ranking criteria are applied to all 12 third-placed teams. However, only eight will progress to the last 32.

The knockout structure works as follows:

Four group winners face group runners-up.

Eight group winners face qualified third-placed teams.

Remaining runners-up face other runners-up.

FIFA's pre-determined knockout schedule contains five potential opponents for each of the eight last-32 fixtures involving third-placed teams. The highest-ranked available third-placed teams are allocated positions in match-number order until all fixtures are finalized. For example, the winner of Germany's Group E will play in Match 74 against the best available third-placed team from Groups A, B, C, D, or F. This process creates an astonishing 495 possible knockout pairings.

Current knockout projections. Who could face who?

Fans have already begun examining possible routes to the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July. At present, England, who lead Group L, would face Portugal, currently third in Group K, in Atlanta on 1 July. Should tournament favorites continue progressing, England's projected route to the final could involve matches against Portugal, Spain, France or Brazil, and ultimately Argentina. Scotland, currently the highest-ranked third-placed side, would face Germany in Boston on 29 June.