RCBvsLSG: Kolkata cop turns John Cena to force out intruder, leaves Virat Kohli in disbelief - WATCH

Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns with the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday evening (May 25), at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With the match heading towards a conclusion, in favour of RCB, a hilarious episode took place as a fan entered the playing arena.

With Kohli stationed at long-on, a fan breached the security and entered the ground. As the former RCB captain alerted the security personnel, a Kolkata police turned 'John Cena', lifted the intruder like a WWE wrestler to force him out of the ground, leaving Kohli in utter disbelief. The star cricketer even imitated the cop's act and laughed out loud. Here's the video:

ALSO READ | RCB vs LSG: UNMISSABLE! How Sourav Ganguly reacted to Virat Kohli's glorious flick shot - WATCH

Talking about the RCB-LSG Eliminator, the Rahul-led Lucknow franchise won the toss and opted to bowl first. Riding on Rajat Patidar's 112 not out and Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 37, RCB posted a mammoth 207-4. In reply, Rahul's 79 couldn't take his side to a win as Lucknow were restricted to 193-6 in 20 overs, losing by 14 runs.

At the post-match presentation, Faf said, "Today was a special day. The guys put in a special performance. Over the moon. For a young guy to play like he did. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL. Our bowlers were clear and calm and that was good."