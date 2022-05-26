RCB vs LSG: UNMISSABLE! How Sourav Ganguly reacted to Virat Kohli's glorious flick shot - WATCH

Virat Kohli's 71st international hundred has been keenly awaited since 2019. The last time he played an IPL game at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, it was during the 2019 edition where the then Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain had returned with an impressive ton in his side's win over hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-scoring thriller.

Thus, when Kohli stepped on the field for his first-ever IPL game at the stadium on Wednesday evening (May 25), when RCB faced Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 Eliminator, many banked on the star batter to replicate his 2019 success. He, however, fell for a 24-ball 25, laced with 2 fours, before Rajat Patidar's 112* propelled RCB to 207-4. In reply, KL Rahul's LSG were restricted to 193-6 to lose by 14 runs.

Despite Kohli's short stay in the middle, the former RCB captain struck some good shots and one of his boundaries were even appreciated by BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, who was present in the stands. Here's Ganguly's reaction to Kohli's flawless flick shot:

At the post-match presentation, a jubilant RCB skipper Faf said, "Today was a special day. The guys put in a special performance. Over the moon. For a young guy to play like he did. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL. Our bowlers were clear and calm and that was good. He has got all the shots. Every single time he attacks, he transfers the pressure back on the opposition. It is important to celebrate this despite something big is coming up. We were very happy as a group. As a group we needed some calm presence. We didn't feel like it was a big game. Every one was calm and relaxed."

RCB will now take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad to book a place in the final, where Gujarat Titans (GT) have already qualified.