RCB being sold? Owners initiate 'strategic review' as per SEBI filing

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owners have taken the first step towards selling the venture. RCB is owned by Diageo through an investment in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) which owns both men's and women's franchise. RCSPL is a fully owned subsidiary of United United Spirits Ltd. (USL) which is owned by Diageo - a global alocobev (alcohol and beverages) brand. Diageo, in a filing with Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), revealed that it is conducting a strategic review of its statement in RCSPL.
"RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL; however, it is non-core to our alcobev (alcohol and beverages) business," Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director & CEO of United Spirits, said in the SEBI filing. "This step reinforces USL and Diageo's commitment to reviewing our India portfolio to ensure sustained long-term value for stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL's best interests in mind."
The move comes following RCB's maiden IPL win in 2025 since the inception of league in 2008 when it was bought by Vijay Mallya for a staggering $111.6 million in 2007. The title win, however, was overshadowed by a tragic stampede during the trophy celebration in franchise's home of city of Bengaluru. The incident saw more than 20 people dying.
The strategic review by the company is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026. By then, the WPL season would be over and the IPL season would have started - as per the current schedule available. The sale, if RCB owners go through with it, is not expected to impact the players or the seasons at least in 2026. Once sold, the IPL committee will invite bids of the new owners and the whole process could stretch to 2027.