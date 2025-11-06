RCB being sold? Owners initiate 'strategic review' as per SEBI filing

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owners have taken the first step towards selling the venture. RCB is owned by Diageo through an investment in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) which owns both men's and women's franchise. RCSPL is a fully owned subsidiary of United United Spirits Ltd. (USL) which is owned by Diageo - a global alocobev (alcohol and beverages) brand. Diageo, in a filing with Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), revealed that it is conducting a strategic review of its statement in RCSPL.

What did SEBI filing say?

"RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL; however, it is non-core to our alcobev (alcohol and beverages) business," Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director & CEO of United Spirits, said in the SEBI filing. "This step reinforces USL and Diageo's commitment to reviewing our India portfolio to ensure sustained long-term value for stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL's best interests in mind."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The move comes following RCB's maiden IPL win in 2025 since the inception of league in 2008 when it was bought by Vijay Mallya for a staggering $111.6 million in 2007. The title win, however, was overshadowed by a tragic stampede during the trophy celebration in franchise's home of city of Bengaluru. The incident saw more than 20 people dying.

How will the sale impact players and the upcoming IPL, WPL season?