/Meet Jake Weatherald - Australia give 31-year-old maiden Test call up like Michael Hussey in 2005

Australia have announced the 15-man squad for the first Ashes Test and Jake Weatherald has been given his maiden call-up in the international cricket. Weatherald, 31-year-old, will be opening alongside Usman Khawaja if all goes well. The batter has been picked up ahead of young Sam Konstas and on the back of strong domestic performance - showing Australia still not shy of taking hard decisions. Any other team would have thought twice before giving a call up to a 30-plus player in Test cricket but Australia had done that before with Michael Hussey and now with Weatherald.

Australia do it again with Hussey-like call-up to Weatherald

In 2004, Hussey was 29-year-old when he was given his debut in ODIs and rest is history. Hussey ended up scoring 6,235 Test run in 79 matches at an astonishing average of 51 with 19 hundred and 29 50s. In ODIs, he played 185 matches and scored 5,442 runs at an average of 48 with three tons and 39 fifties. Hussey retired in 2013 with the tag of Mr. Cricket.

Weatherald has also been grinding in domestic cricket like Hussey and has been given a call-up at a time when an opening position has become a revolving door in Test cricket. Overall, Weatherald has played 76 First Class matches, scoring 5,269 runs at an average of 37 with 13 tons and 26 fifties.

In the last 14 months, Weatherald has scored 1,391 runs at a sensational average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 68 which eventually earned him the call-up.

"I think it's a pretty solid record for sort of 18-24 months," Australia chief selector Bailey said. "I don't think there's any one innings, but there's been a good consistency."

Australia squad for first Ashes Test against England