Bangladesh pacer Jahanara Alam says women's skipper Sultana 'beats up the juniors,' BCB reacts to allegations

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refuted all the allegations of physical abuse by veteran pacer Jahanara Alam against women's team skipper Nigar Sultana. Jahanara accused Sultana of slapping junior players in an interview with a local new paper. The board has strongly rejected all the charges made by the veteran pacer and threw complete support behind the skipper and the management. The statement comes after recently-concluded Women's World Cup 2025 where Bangladesh finished second to last with one win and five losses in seven games while one ended in no result.

What did Alam said about Sultana?

Alam is one of the most prolific Bangladesh players, having played 52 WODIs and 83 WT20Is, taking 48 and 60 wickets, respectively. In her interview about Sultana's behaviour with newspaper Kaler Kantho, Alam said: "This is nothing new. Joty beats up the juniors a lot. Even during this World Cup, the juniors told me, ‘No, I won’t do this again. Then I’ll have to get slapped again.’ I heard from some people, ‘I got beaten up yesterday.’ Even during the Dubai tour, she called a junior into the room and slapped her."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Meet cricketers who have faced substance abuse challenges in past

What did Bangladesh board said about allegations?

The BCB has issued a statement against the 32-year-old's allegations who last played for Bangladesh in December 2024.

"The BCB categorically and strongly refutes these allegations, which are baseless, fabricated and devoid of any truth," the BCB statement read. "The Board finds it unfortunate that such derogatory and scandalous claims have been made at a time when the Bangladesh Women's Team is showing commendable progress and unity on the international stage.