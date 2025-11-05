LOGIN
Zimbabwe's Sean Williams has a drug problem. Meet cricketers who have faced substance abuse challenges in past

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 05, 2025, 14:34 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 14:34 IST

Shane Warne (Australia)
(Photograph: AFP)

Shane Warne (Australia)

Shane Warne, perhaps the greatest spinner of all time, was handed a charges against drug abuse in 2003 and tested positive for a banned substance (a diuretic). As a result, he received a one-year ban from cricket and the ban came right before the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Mohammad Asif (Pakistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Asif (Pakistan)

Mohammad Asif, known for his swing bowling, is next on this list. In 2006, the former Pakistani pacer was suspended after testing positive for nandrolone (anabolic-androgenic steroid).

Mohammad Asif
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Asif

Asif faced another drug related controversy when he was stopped in Dubai for carrying opium.

Sean Williams (Zimbabwe)
(Photograph: AFP)

Sean Williams (Zimbabwe)

Recently, Sean Williams withdrew from Zimbabwe’s squad before the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers due to some personal reasons. An internal inquiry has found out that he was struggling with drug addiction and he has voluntarily joined a rehab program to overcome the addiction.

The Zimbabwe Cricket has said that his contract will not be renewed beyond 2025.

Sean Williams
(Photograph: AFP)

Sean Williams

Sean Williams is a senior Zimbabwe cricketer with a career of more than two-decade. He made his international debut in February 2005 and he is known as one of Zimbabwe’s best batters across all formats.

