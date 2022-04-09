Ravindra Jadeja reacts as CSK suffer 4th straight defeat: 'We were looking to fight till the end'

Abhishek Sharma played an enthralling knock of 75 runs as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. SRH chased down the target of 155 runs with 20 balls to spare as Kane Williamson & Co. handed CSK their fourth straight defeat of the season.

Deemed as one of the favourites ahead of the start of the season, defending champions have recorded their worst start to an IPL campaign. The four-time champions had never lost three games in a row at the start of the season but have lost as many as four games in a row this time around.

Batting first against SRH at the DY Patil Stadium, CSK openers once again failed to get the team off to a good start. However, crucial knocks from Moeen Ali (48), Ambati Rayudu (27) and skipper Ravindra Jadeja (23) helped the team post a fighting total of 153 runs on the board.

It was a clinical run chase from SRH as Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson got the team off to a flyer. The duo added 89 runs for the first wicket before Sharma added another 56 runs for the second wicket with Rahul Tripathi (39). With the help of fiery knocks from Sharma and Tripathi, SRH mauled CSK by 8 wickets to get off the mark in IPL 2022.

Meanwhile, CSK are yet to get their first win of the season despite having played 4 out of their total 4 games. Reacting to the shambolic defeat, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who is still searching for his first win as captain, said his team were 20-25 runs short with the bat but were looking to fight till the end even with 155 runs on the board.

"It's with the ball that we are disappointed but we were 20-25 runs short. We were looking to fight till the end. 155 isn't bad and our bowlers were looking to take wickets," said Jadeja.

"Tomorrow might be a day off but we'll look to improve. We'll talk about where we are lacking. We are professionals and need to work hard, stick together and come back stronger," he added.

While their bowling attack looks unsettled in the absence of Deepak Chahar, who is yet to recover fully and is undergoing his recovery, CSK batters have also struggled massively this season with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad yet to play an impactful knock. CSK will be looking to desperately get off the mark when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next game.