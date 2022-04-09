WATCH: T Natarajan bamboozles Ruturaj Gaikwad with a magical delivery in SRH's clash against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan bowled an absolute jaffa to clean up Ruturaj Gaikwad in his side's clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (April 09). Both sides looking for their first win of the season locked horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. CSK once again got off to a poor start after being put to bat first in the game.

After Washington Sundar drew the first blood for SRH by removing Robin Uthappa in the 4th over of CSK's innings, Natarajan got rid of Gaikwad in the 6th over. The left-arm pacer bowled a brilliant inswinger which outfoxed Gaikwad and shattered his stumps as the CSK opener's struggles continued in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Gaikwad, who was retained by CSK after bagging the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter in IPL 2021 last year, has had a terrible start to his campaign this year. After falling for low scores in his first three innings, fans were expecting the opener to fire in CSK's fourth clash of IPL 2022 against SRH on Saturday.

However, he continued to disappoint with the bat and was cleaned up by Natarajan on 16 off 13 balls. It was a brilliant full delivery from Natarajan which swung in after landing and left Gaikwad bamboozled.

CSK got off to a woeful start in the game as they lost both their openers Uthappa and Gaikwad cheaply before Moeen Ali (48) combined with Ambati Ryaudu (27) to add 62 runs for the third wicket. After the duo's departure, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja's quickfire cameo of 15-ball 23 helped the side put on a fighting total of 154 runs on the board in 20 overs.

While Moeen and Jadeja made crucial contributions, it was yet another disappointing performance from the CSK batters. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for SRH with 2/21 in his fur overs while Natarajan also finished with a couple of wickets while conceding 30 runs in his four overs.