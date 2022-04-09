IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja makes 150th appearance, joins MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in elite list

Ravindra Jadeja added another milestone to his already illustrious career as he played his 150th game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Jadeja became the third cricketer from Chennai Super Kings to achieve the feat in the competition after ex-skipper MS Dhoni (217 matches) and Suresh Raina who has 200 appearances to his name.

Jadeja started his stint with CSK way back in 2012 and currently, he is the third highest wicket-taker for the side with 110 wickets and has also scored 1,523 runs for the four-time IPL champions.

Jadeja took over the CSK captaincy at the start of IPL 2022 as MS Dhoni stepped down from the position after a long stint and it has been a rocky start to his life as the skipper for Jadeja.

Chennai Super Kings are off to a bad start in this year’s tournament as they have lost all three of their matches till now. After a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opener, CSK were outplayed completely in the next two matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

On Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against CSK. Jadeja made one change to his side as Maheesh Theekshana was included in place of Dwaine Pretorious. Bowling has been a sore spot for Chennai Super Kings as the inexperienced fast bowling attack has struggled to reap rewards against the solid batting of their oppositions till now.