IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell to return? Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted XI against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to continue their winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they take on strugglers Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Saturday.

After the loss to Punjab Kings in the first game of the season, RCB have performed exceedingly well to beat two strong sides in Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. The bowling performance has been slightly inconsistent but the middle order was able to salvage the points for their side.

Also read | 'There is no Dhoni': Shastri backs RCB star to return in India's squad

The RCB middle order will be further strengthened against Mumbai Indians as Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be available for selection after completing his national team commitments.

Skipper Faf Du Plessis and youngster Anuj Rawat is expected to start the innings for RCB as usual with Virat Kohli providing an excellent support at the No. 3 slot for the RCB franchise.

Dinesh Karthik has cemented his place as a finisher in the side and he will be part of a strong middle order for RCB along with the returning Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Also read | Dhawan joins historic club, 1st Indian with 1000-plus fours in T20s

In the bowling department, a lot will be depending on the duo of Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel who are still trying to replicate their performances from last season. Akash Deep has been a worthy addition to the line up with David Willey adding an important all-round aspect to the attack.

Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted XI: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj