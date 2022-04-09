'There is no MS Dhoni now': Ravi Shastri backs RCB star to return as a finisher in India's T20 WC 2022 squad

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Dinesh Karthik to make his comeback to the Indian team as a finisher for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 after the veteran batter's heroics in the ongoing IPL 2022. Karthik has been brilliant so far for RCB in the finisher's role and has been enjoying great form.

Karthik, who was roped in by RCB at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February this year, played a sensational knock of unbeaten 44 runs off just 23 balls to help RCB beat Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling run chase on Tuesday. Karthik came out to bat at number seven when RCB were 87/5 in the 170-run chase.

He went after the bowlers right from the start of his innings to turn the game in his side's favour and take them over the line comfortably. Shastri, who was left impressed by Karthik's heroics in the run-chase against Rajasthan Royals, has backed the veteran wicket-keeper batter to find a spot in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022 which will be staged in Australia later this year.

Also Read: Not correct to say there were differences between Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, says ex-CoA chief Vinod Rai

"With the amount of cricket being played and with the injuries that can take place, if you have a good IPL season which I feel he is right in thinking in that fashion. He has started off really hot and if he has a crackerjack of a season, surely he will be in that mix," Shastri said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"He has got the experience, he has got all the shots...there is no Dhoni in the side now so you are looking at a finisher as well. But you also have to see how many keepers you want - there's Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and now there's Karthik. And if there's an injury there, then he comes in automatically," he added.

Also Read: Karthik ahead of Pant? Shaun Pollock makes bold claim regarding RCB star's T20 WC chances

Karthik, who had taken up commentary during the T20 World Cup 2021 last year, has been sensational with the bat for RCB in IPL 2022 and has been making heads turn with his performances for the Faf du Plessis-led side. Karthik has so far notched up 90 runs in three matches for his team and has been unbeaten twice this season.

The 36-year-old last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup where India lost against New Zealand in the semi-final to bow out of the tournament.