'Ban him for life, send him to rehab': Ravi Shastri on cricketer who 'bullied' Yuzvendra Chahal at MI in 2013

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently made a shocking revelation about being bullied by a teammate during his stint with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013. Chahal had made his IPL debut for the Rohit Sharma-led side back in 2013. The leg-spinner revealed he faced a near-death experience during a team geat-together.

Recalling the horrific incident, Chahal revealed a Mumbai Indians teammate dangled him from the balcony on the 15th floor after "getting drunk". Chahal opened up about the incident during a freewheeling chat with his current Rajasthan Royals and India teammate R Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel.

Reacting to Chahal's shocking revelations, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has demanded strict action against the offender. Shastri said there was 'no laughing matter at all' in what Chahal revealed and that such a person should be sent to rehab, and not allowed on a cricket field.

"No laughing matter at all. I do not know who the person involved is, he was not in a conscious state of mind. If that is the case, then it is a big worry. Someone's life is at risk, some people might think it is funny but for me, it is not funny at all. It shows the person who is trying to do it is in a state which is not appropriate. When you are in such a state trying something like that, the chances of mistakes are even more. It is not acceptable at all," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.

"It is the first time I am hearing such a drastic thing like this. It is not funny at all. If such an incident happens today, a life ban for that person involved and send that person to a rehab centre as quickly as possible. Life ban, better not come near to a cricket field then he will realise how funny is it or not funny," he added.

Not just Shastri but the likes of Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra have also been left shocked by Chahal's revelation and have urged the leg-spinner to name the offender. Chahal, who is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history, is currently part of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Chahal has played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals in the T20 league so far and has 146 wickets to his name in 117 matches. He has started the ongoing season on a brilliant note for the Royals and has seven wickets in three matches for his side so far this season.