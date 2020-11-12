Ravi Shastri draws flak for missing out Sourav Ganguly in IPL 2020 congratulatory tweet

Since the successful conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE, congratulatory messages have been flooding in for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the organisers of the T20 tournament. While fans and formers cricketers took to social media platform to congratulate Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI for pulling off IPL 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri’s message grabbed the eyeballs after the final, where Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets to lift the coveted trophy for the fifth time.

Shastri took to Twitter to thank the organisers and the medical team for successfully conducting IPL 2020 in the UAE as he said that they did everything to make sure a ‘dream IPL’ went ahead.

“Take a BOW @JayShah, Brijesh Patel, @hemangamin, and the medical staff of the @BCCI for pulling off the impossible and making it a Dream @IPL #IPL2020 #IPLfinal,” tweeted Shastri.

Here's how fans reacted to Ravi Shastri's tweet:

While Shastri mentioned almost everyone from the top brass of the BCCI in his tweet, he missed out BCCI president Ganguly, which irked a few fans on social media.

The IPL 2020 was earlier indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak with the lucrative tournament missing the April-May window. However, the BCCI stepped in to make sure that IPL 2020 gets the September-November window and decided to shift the tournament to the UAE. BCCI came up with the SOPs and ensured the smooth flow of all the logistics including the bio-secure bubble arrangements in the UAE.

Sourav Ganguly, speaking to India Today, had said: "The world needed sport, the world needed life to get back to normal. The entire BCCI team, not just the office-bearers, the employees and staff who work on the ground, they have been in Dubai for the last 2 and half months have pulled off a fantastic thing.

"And heartiest congratulations to all the players, each team for making this successful, without their discipline, this could not have been successful," Ganguly had said.

