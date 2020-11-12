'Retro' jersey and customised PPE kits - 'New look' Team India all set for Australia tour

Indian cricket team are all set to give some vintage vibes to their fans as the Men in Blue will don a new jersey in the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. The Virat Kohli-led Team India are touring Australia for three T20Is, as many ODIs and four Tests and the visitors will be seen donning a new jersey, inspired by the 1992 World Cup.

The much-awaited India’s tour of Australia will kickstart with a three-match ODI series with the first two ODIs scheduled on November 27 and 29 respectively in Sydney. The third ODI and first T20I are scheduled to take place in Manuka Oval before both the teams return to Sydney for the remaining two ODIs.

However, the Indian team will be seen wearing the new ‘retro-themed’ jersey when they take the field against Australia for the T20Is and ODIs. As per a report in Outlook, the retro-themed jersey has been inspired by the Seventies with Navy Blue shade – a switch from the traditional sky blue colour.

The new shirts will also have the name of BCCI’s new kit sponsors, MPL Sports. In October, the BCCI signed a three-year deal to the tune of Rs 120 crore with MPL as they replaced Nike as India’s new kit sponsors.

Moreover, the BCCI has customized the PPE kit used by the Indian team on their tour of Australia. The players, before their departure to Down Under, were seen wearing the customized kits with the same shade on navy blue colour.

The players and staff were also handed customized mask as teams continue to follow all the protocols laid out by the health officials and government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.