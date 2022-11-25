Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs. Iran match predictions, preview and lineup 

Wales and the USA knew they couldn't afford to lose their respective games in Al Rayyan after England destroyed Iran. Wales was lucky to still be in the game at the end of the first half since neither team really played as though they were content with a point. The Dragons wasted a couple of opportunities in the second half until Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick to record his first World Cup goal.

Wales form

Wales' star player wasn't at his best, but his assured 12-yard shot has put Wales in a position where, if they can beat Iran, they will control their own destiny. Robert Page's team has now gone six games without a victory and has only won once in nine games. Joe Allen's fitness was the sole question mark for Wales going into the tournament, but after taking a knock in the opening game, eyes will now be on Ethan Ampadu.



Iran form

Iran, on the other hand, should remain positive and give their all against Wales since a victory today would significantly increase Iran's prospects of making it through to the Round of 16 (if England defeats USA in the other Group B match). Despite having qualified for the last two World Cups, Iran has never made it past the group stage.

Team news

Before this match, Page is struggling with a variety of selection decisions, including whether to start Kieffer Moore following his impact against the USA. Harry Wilson may also be in line to move to the bench for substitutes, so Page may want to control fitness levels even if Daniel James would be the favourite to withdraw. Ethan Ampadu's ankle ailment will be closely watched, and Joe Morrell will step in if necessary. Joe Allen, who hasn't played since September because of an injury, is also back in the mix. Due to concussion regulations following Alireza Beiranvand's head injury against England, Iran will be obliged to swap goalies.

Wales predicted lineup: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Bale; Moore

Iran predicted lineup: H. Hosseini; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, M. Hosseini, Mohammadi; Jahanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Karimi, Gholizadeh; Taremi

Wales and Iran kickoff date, time and place