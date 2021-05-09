Punjab Kings team members reach home safely after IPL 2021 postponement: Franchise

All the members of the Punjab Kings franchise have reached home safely following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

While the Indian domestic players from the Punjab Kings squad have reached their respective homes, a few overseas players are quarantining outside India before they head back to their respective countries.

“Following the suspension of the IPL 2021, all PBKS team members have reached home safely while a few are quarantining outside India before they head back to their respective countries,” the club said in a statement on Twitter.

“We would like to thank BCCI, other IPL franchises and our airline partner GoAir for their cooperation,” it added.

PBKS further urged its fans to “wear masks, follow social distancing norms and hygiene protocols” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in it together. Stay safe!”

The IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely on May 4 following multiple COVID-19 cases across teams in the bio-secure bubble. While logistics could have been a major issue given that many countries have banned incoming flights from India due to the second wave of coronavirus. However, the franchises and the logistical team have done flawlessly sent their players back to their bases.

Meanwhile, India is witnessing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and the country is reporting more than 400,000 new cases with 4000-plus deaths.

Many from the cricket fraternity have come forward to do their bit in the fight against the dreaded virus. From Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant to Pat Cummins among many others, players didn’t shy away from donating at a time when India is fighting its worst battle against coronavirus.