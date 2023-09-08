Premier League: Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to serve extended suspension for 'improper conduct'

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will serve an extended one-match ban for his improper behaviour during the Newcastle United match in August. The Dutch defender initially suspended for one match for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity to Newcastle attacker Alexander Isak will now have to sit out of the Wolves game after the international break having admitted that he acted improperly and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official. In addition, he was also fined £100,000 ($125, 000).

Van Djik given extended ban

"Virgil van Dijk has been suspended for one match and fined £100,000 for breaching FA Rule E3.1 during Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Newcastle on Sunday, August 27,” a statement from the Football Association (FA) read.

"The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute, and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission."

Van Dijk was dismissed in the first half of the contest at St. James’ Park as Newcastle led 1-0 at that time. The Reds then played the rest of the match with 10 players but still ended up winning the contest. Super Sub Darwin Nunez scored in the 81st minute to equalise and then popped up with an unlikely winner in the 93rd minute to snatch all three points for Liverpool.

Van Dijk’s suspension did not have too many problems for Liverpool as they beat Aston Villa 3-0 before the international break. The Dutch veteran will now serve his second game suspension against Wolves at Molineux when Jurgen Klopp’s men pay a visit to the Midlands club after the international game.

Liverpool’s best run

Van Dijk’s first game after return could come in the Europe League against LASK on Thursday, September 21 while his first Premier League could see him feature against high-flying West Ham at the tail end of the month. Klopp’s men have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season having scalped 10 points from four matches with their only draw coming against Chelsea in their opening match.

The Reds are currently on a run of 13 matches without a defeat in the Premier League, stretching back to last season. A win for them in the early kick-off on Saturday, September 16 will them go top of the table with both Spurs and Man City in action later in the day.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE