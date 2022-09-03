Premier League clubs spend more than La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga combined in record £1.9billion spree

It was a stunning summer transfer window for the English Premier League (EP) clubs, who went all out in spending big money to strengthen their squads and rope in the best of talents from across Europe. Premier League clubs smashed their own previous record by splurging a whopping £1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) in transfers this summer.

Manchester United's acquisition of Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax on the deadline day took the English top flight's transfer expenditure near the £2 billion pound mark. United, who broke their summer spending record o back manager Erik Ten Hag, shelled out more than £200 million for new signings.

However, the Red Devils were still not the highest-spending club in the Premier League as Chelsea surpassed their spending by a fair margin under new owner Todd Boehly. Chelsea went berserk in the transfer market and made some quality additions to their squad taking their overall expenditure to £255 million.

As per Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, the £1.9 billion spent by the English Premier League clubs this summer is the highest in the history of the competition, surpassing the £1.86 billion spent by the Premier League clubs in the 2017 summer and winter transfer window combined.

As many as nine out of the 20 clubs in the Premier League spent more than £100 million this season as they bounced back after the gloomy COVID-19 period. The Premier League's £1.9 billion expenditure this summer is more than that of the Serie A ($749.2m), La Liga ($505.7m) and the Bundesliga ($484.1m) combined, as per Deloitte.

Which Premier League clubs spent the most money this summer window?

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the transfer market this summer after being taken over by new owners. The London club's expenditure reached a whopping £255 million after they bought the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea went on to spend the most money by a Premier League club in a single transfer window in the history of the competition. Manchester United too breached the £200-million mark after roping in the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Antony and Tyrell Malacia to strengthen their squad.

Nottingham Forest were the surprise package in the Premier League this summer as the newly-promoted team spent an extraordinary £145m to recruit as many as 21 players - breaking the Premier League record for most recruitments by a club in a single season. The likes of West Ham United, Newcastle United and Arsenal also broke the bank for new signings.

For the first time, the Premier League clubs recorded a net transfer spend of over £1billion this summer as they acquired a total of 169 players this summer, 21 more than the 148 players in the 2021 summer window.