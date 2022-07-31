Darwin Nunez to Aurelien Tchouameni: 5 most expensive signings of 2022 summer transfer window so far

The 2022 summer transfer window has seen a host of big names change clubs and secure their dream moves ahead of the new season. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all made big-money moves to secure their targets in order to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the new season. While Real Madrid broke the bank to sign highly-rated midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco, Liverpool spent big on roping in young striker Darwin Nunez from the Portuguese side Benfica. Here is a look at the five most expensive signings of the 2022 transfer window so far.