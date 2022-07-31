Darwin Nunez to Aurelien Tchouameni: 5 most expensive signings of 2022 summer transfer window so far

Written By: Abhishek Kumar | Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:34 PM(IST)

The 2022 summer transfer window has seen a host of big names change clubs and secure their dream moves ahead of the new season. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all made big-money moves to secure their targets in order to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the new season. While Real Madrid broke the bank to sign highly-rated midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco, Liverpool spent big on roping in young striker Darwin Nunez from the Portuguese side Benfica. Here is a look at the five most expensive signings of the 2022 transfer window so far.

Aurelien Tchouameni Monaco to Real Madrid (100 million euros)

After losing out on French striker Kylian Mbappe, who extended his stay at PSG by signing a new deal, Real Madrid broke the bank to sign highly-rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monac in a deal worth reportedly around 100 million euros. Real Madrid have reportedly paid 80 milion euros up front while the remaining 20 million will be paid in bonuses for the French star.

Darwin Nunez - Benfica to Liverpool (100 million euros)

Liverpool roped in talented young striker Darwin Nunez from FC Barcelona earlier this summer making him the most expensive signing in the club's history. As per The Guardian, Liverpool paid an initial fee of 75 million euros with the overall transfer fee rising to 100 million euros including add ons to Benfica for Nunez. Nunez had scored 26 goals in the Portuguese top flight last season to finish as the top-scorer and attarct interest from some of the top clubs across Europe.

Matthijs de Ligt - Juventus to Bayern Munich (80 million euros)

Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Light secured a move to German champions Bayern Munich this summer after expressing his desire to leave Juventus. De Ligt had joined Juventus from Dutch club Ajax in 2019 after a stellar season with Ajax but failed to live up to the expectations in Turin. Nonetheless, he was one of the priority targets for Bayern this summer and joined the German club for a huge fee if around 80 million euros.
 

Richarlison - Everton to Tottenham Hotspur (71 million euros)

Despite having the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in their ranks, Tottenham Hotspur further bolstered their attack by roping in Brazilian forward Richarlison from Everton. As per Sky Sports, Tottenham paid a club record fee of 60 million pounds (around 71 million euros) to sign the striker, who scored 10 goals in 30 Premier League matches last season.

Raphinha - Leeds United to FC Barcelona (65 million euros)

Despite being in a crunch financial situation, FC barcelona have managed to pull off some sensational deals so far in the ongoing summer transfer window. Barcelona snatched Brazilian winger Raphinha from Chelsea, who had agreed a deal to sign him only to lose him to the Spanish club eventually. As per The Athletic, Barcelona will pay a fee of around 65 million euros overall for the Brazilian with a feeof 59 million euros pad upfront and the remaining amount in add ons.

