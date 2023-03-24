Paris Olympics 2024: Athlete's village delivery will be on time - Organisers

The construction of the Olympic athletes village is on time and on budget as organisers promise to deliver safe Games, the general director of Paris 2024 said on Friday (March 24). With little over a year to go for the start of the Paris Olympics, questions regarding Russian athletes and player accommodation have taken center stage.

"Most of my colleagues in the past were stressed about the delivery of the infrastructures. I must say I'm not on that side with Paris 2024. I'm very cool and serene, we will deliver on time and on budget," Thobois said from the top of one of the buildings.

"We will take over the village one year from now. The construction will be finishe in January and it the village will be fully delivered in March."

Some 6,000 will live in the neighbourhood, which spans over the suburban cities of Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis and L'Ile Saint-Denis.

"The various buildings here are will have a final use that will be different, some will be social housing, some will be private housing, some will be offices, so will be public services," Thobois said.

"And during the Games the use of the building might be different, because we will need as many beds as possible. So, that will mean overlay, that will mean a transformation. It's a bit of an extra work but that's again the guarantee that the legacy will be best addressed."

There will be no air conditioning in the athletes' rooms at Paris 2024, but a cooling system will be used instead. Security, however, has been a hot topic following the 2023 Champions League final debacle and amid tensions over the reform of the pension system.