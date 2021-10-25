Pakistan skipper Babar Azam says T20 World Cup won't be easier just because Pakistan defeated India

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam led his team from the front as his side defeated Virat Kohli-led India in a World Cup showdown for the first time ever with a 10-wicket triumph in a Super 12 blockbuster at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

However, Babar admitted that Pakistan might have won the match but the skipper said that the win doesn't make the ongoing T20 World Cup journey easier for his side. During the match, Mohammad Rizwan (79) and Babar (68) put on a remarkable show to hand their team a historic win on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Watch: Ishan for Rohit? Virat Kohli snaps at reporter's query after India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan

"It won't get easier just because we beat India. We will take the confidence, but we're taking it one match at a time, and there's a long way to go in the tournament. We prepared well, and just kept the history out of our mind," Babar told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Chasing 152 to win, Pakistan reached their target with 13 balls to spare. "We needed quality practice, and warm-up matches, and even our domestic tournament and those games gave us a lot of confidence," he added.

"We, the openers, kept it simple and built a partnership and because the wicket was getting better so we just wanted to keep batting till the end, which we did," he added. Rizwan and Babar didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings.

ALSO READ | Credit where it's due, PAK outplayed us: Virat Kohli on India's massive T20 WC loss, shares message for fans

On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli: "We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat they gave us absolutely no chances."

"We could make the argument of getting in another slower bowler, but it's important to stay composed and understand our strengths, because with the dew the slower bowlers couldn't be effective either. This is just the first game of the tournament, not the last."

Before this game, Pakistan had failed to beat India in the history of the men's World Cup but the Babar-led side came out with flying colours on Sunday on the back of some sensational performance after Shaheen Shah Afridi's show with the ball.