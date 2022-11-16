'Our grounds turned into...': Shahid Afridi on Pakistan cricket's difficult period after 2009 terror attacks

Sri Lanka's 2009 tour of Pakistan turned Pakistan cricket upside down. During the tour, terrorist attack on SL cricket team's bus left the cricketing fraternity concerned. Post this incident, teams refused to travel to Pakistan and the national team had to play their home games in the UAE.

After the terror incident rocked Pakistan cricket, they had to deal with a lot. Former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi recently recalled the struggles faced by Pakistan cricket. "Our grounds were turned into wedding halls. We wanted to play on our grounds. It was a difficult period for Pakistan cricket, we were missing our crowd. The people who have worked to make this happen, have put in a lot of effort. The board, the government. They played an important role," Afridi said on Pakistani news channel Samaa TV.