PCB chief sends legal notice to Kamran Akmal for ‘defamatory’ remarks on Pakistan following T20 WC

Kamran Akmal has landed himself in huge trouble. The veteran keeper-batter's recent remarks on Babar Azam-led Pakistan, following their T20 World Cup 2022 final loss to England, has not been received well as he has been given a legal notice by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja. It is to be noted that it isn't still clear as to which comment of Akmal has hurt the former Pakistan captain Raja but the board's chairman has taken a strict action and issued a warning to other former cricketers too.

"I don't know exactly what charges they have made against Kamran but apparently the legal notice has been sent because the chairman feels Kamran made defamatory, false and offensive comments in the media about him," a source close to the developments told PTI.

It is reported that more such legal notices will be sent to other former players who often cross their line, on their respective Youtube channels, while criticising the national side's performances.

"Some of them clearly cross the line while criticising the team, management, board and chairman and Ramiz has made it clear he is not going to tolerate anyone running down or defaming Pakistan cricket anymore,” the source further added.

Over the years, the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Danish Kaneria, Salman Butt, etc. remain vocal on various aspects pertaining to Pakistan cricket and do not mince their words when commenting on the team's performances. However, it seems PCB is in no mood to take all this lightly anymore and will take stern actions if any comment is deemed defamatory, offensive, personal, false and damaging to Pakistan cricket.

Talking about Babar & Co., the 2009 winners entered the semi-finals after winning their last three Super 12 games, and the Netherlands defeating South Africa, and played the T20 WC final where they lost to Jos Buttler-led England by five wickets at the MCG, Melbourne on November 13.