Olympics will happen 'however coronavirus evolves': Tokyo 2020 chief

Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori on Tuesday said that the postponed Olympics will happen "however coronavirus evolves", reported AFP. Mori's comments come after Paralympics chief Andrew Parsons as the latter said that he is confident that the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games will go ahead as scheduled and will be "a platform to change to world" -- with or without spectators.

"We'll certainly go ahead however the coronavirus (pandemic) evolves," he told a meeting of Olympic organisers and members of Japan's ruling party in Tokyo.

"We must go beyond discussion about whether we will hold it or not. It's about how we will do it. Let's think about a new kind of Olympics on this occasion," he added.

There have been dark clouds hovering over the postponed Games but the organisers are optimistic that the quadrennial event will go ahead without a hitch. The organisers have repeatedly said that Tokyo Olympics 2020 will go ahead as scheduled but question marks remain over whether crowds will be allowed or not amid the pandemic.

More to follow...