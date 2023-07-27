OFFICIAL! Liverpool's Jordan Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq on a three-year deal

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has entered the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, parting ways with Liverpool, on a three-year deal. The development was confirmed by both the clubs said on Thursday (July 27). As per reports in the British media, Henderson acquired a big deal as the Saudi club -- who recently hired Steven Gerrard as the manager -- would pay approximately a whopping 12 million pounds ($15.55 million) to the ex-Liverpool skipper along with add-ons.

Thus, the 33-year-old is likely to receive a weekly salary of around 700,000 pounds, according to British media. Henderson, who ended his 12-year-stint at Anfield, shared an emotional post on his official Instagram account, on Wednesday (July 16), as he confirmed his departure and wrote, "It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone."

Henderson had a merry run in Liverpool, playing close to 500 games across all competitions -- such as the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. However, his move to the Saudi Arabia is also making waves for another reason. Saudi is a place where homosexuality is illegal and Henderson has often been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights as well as an avid supporter of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

Talking about the Al-Ettifaq club, it finished at the seventh spot in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season. With the admission of Henderson and an astute young manager in Gerrard, a lot is expected of the club in the coming years.

Speaking about Gerrard's signing, it surprised many as English managers often stay in their home country. After his move to the Saudi, his former teammate Ryan Babel told talkSPORT, "Initially, of course, it is surprising [that he went to manage there]. Overall if you look at especially English managers, they tend to stay in England, but at the same time, I feel like we are entering in a new wave of new managers, right? Young managers, former players."

He further added, "Look, at the end of the day we don’t know if Steven Gerrard had a lot of possibilities at this very moment, but I feel like as a manager if you’re out of the picture for too long maybe the door is slowly getting shut on you for these types of opportunities. Maybe it was one of those things he felt like ‘Hey, I want to stay busy, I’m still young, this is right now the opportunity I’ve got so let’s grab it'."

