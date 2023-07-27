Football Transfer: Jordan Henderson confirms Liverpool exit after 12 years; joins Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has confirmed his exit from Liverpool after he posted a video on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 26 evening. Henderson will leave Liverpool after 12 years having joined from Sunderland in 2011 and leaves a legacy behind him. The England vice-captain will reunite with former club mate and another Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq in the coming hours.

Henderson confirms exit

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye," Henderson wrote on Instagram.

"I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone."

An England international, Henderson has been centric to Liverpool’s success in recent times and has seen the Merseyside club win the Champions League in 2019, the FA Cup, and the League Cup in 2022. However, Henderson’s biggest achievement was the Premier League title in 2020 when they ran away with the title despite the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

The talisman also led the club to the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup win in the 2019-20 season and reached the Champions League final in 2018 and 2022, losing to Real Madrid on both occasions.

Al Ettifaq were in constant touch with the player and made a concrete offer for Henderson who still continues to represent England. He has scored three goals for the side in 77 appearances for the national team and was part of the England team that was runners-up in the Euro 2020 (held in 2021) and the World Cup semifinalists in 2018.

The 33-year-old’s departure continues the trend of high-profile exits from the Premier League which contains a string of stars including N’Golo Kante, Édouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and others.

Liverpool’s transfer business

For Liverpool, it was a win-win situation as having secured the services of Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. The Reds are also keeping tabs on Roméo Lavia of Southampton as another option in the midfield having seen the exit of James Milner to Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will start their Premier League season away from home at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Sunday, August 13. The match will see the return of Mauricio Pochettino in the league, having enjoyed a successful five-year stint with Tottenham Hotspur.

