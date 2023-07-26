Ashes 2023: England skipper Ben Stokes won't bowl in final Test at Oval

England skipper Ben Stokes will not be bowling in the fifth and final Ashes Test starting July 27. The all-rounder, who last bowled in the Lord's Test of the ongoing series, was seen bowling off spin on the eve of final Test, reported ESPNCricinfo. Stokes has had a history with knee troubles and the ace all-rounder is keen to get it 'sorted.'

"It's something I obviously want to get sorted," Stokes said. "The times in which I've seen specialists and stuff like that there has been cricket around. So, as it's been manageable, we've just cracked on.

But I think that is a good time to have some serious conversations with medics around what is potentially something I could do to get a role in which I can bowl without having to worry about my knee. Those are conversations we will be able to have in that time off."

The 32-year-old, who has his name etched in the history of Ashes with some brilliant batting performances to his name, is not willing to consider the idea of becoming a specialist batter.

"It's something I've done since I was a kid. Wanting to be involved with the game is something that's got the best out myself. I said in Wellington, after that game, that it has been frustrating in the last couple of years not being able to have the same impact and play the same role that I have done for the last 10 years."

England, however, next play a Test in January 2024 when the tour India for a five-Test series. "It is a big break - I think the biggest that I will have had in my whole career, except with injury," Stokes said. "You enjoy the periods where you do have a break… but doing this for as long as we have done, you really do miss that environment when you're around the other lads," Stokes said after about the break.

As for the Ashes, England currently trail 1-2 after four Tests and will try to stop Australia from winning their first Ashes in England in over two decades at the Oval in the final Test.

