ICC Test Player Rankings: India's Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal attain career-high spots after WI series

India batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his debut in the recently-concluded Two-Test series against West Indies, has already made an impact in the ICC rankings. Jaiswal had scored a sublime hundred in his first Test innings in the first Test which India had won by an innings.

Come next match, Jaiswal followed his century with a fifty (57) in first innings of the second Test and scored a moderate 38 in the second innings to finish the series with 266 runs. Thanks to his performance, Jaiswal now sits at number 63 among batmen in the ICC ranking. While Jaiswal's spot is still far from top batsmen, his future looks bright for sure.

Apart from him, skipper Rohit Sharma continues to be in top 10 with 240 runs in three innings. Rohit, similar to Jaiswal, scored a century in first Test and hit two fifties in the second one. At number nine, Rohit is the only Indian batsman in top 10 with Rishabh Pant at 12 and Virat Kohli at 14.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson continues to lead the pack at the top with Marnus Labuschange at number 2 after his sublime hundred in Old Trafford. Englishman Joe Root is third while Aussie Travis Head and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam complete the top five.

Among the bowlers, India's Mohammed Siraj rose to a career-high 33 after his brilliant five-for in the second Test - a jump of five places. The bowlers in ICC rankings continue to be led by India's Ravichandran Ashwin. South African Kagiso Rabada, Australia skipper Pat Cummins, England great James Anderson and Pak southpaw Shaheen Afridi take the next four spots to complete the top five.

At six is Ashwin's spin partner Ravindra Jadeja - up one spot from his previous position. Next two Indians in rankings after Jadeja are Jasprit Bumrah at 11 and Mohammed Shami at 20.

